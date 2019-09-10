Weezer Announce New Album Van Weezer, Release “The End of the Game”

Weezer announced a joint tour with Fall Out Boy and Green Day earlier today, and now they’ve graced us with some more news: their next album, Van Weezer, is coming May 15, 2020, and the first single is out now. “The End of the Game” comes along with a music video starring Cherry Glazerr, though they’re not actually featured on the song. It’s the band’s first new track since the release of The Black Album earlier this year.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, Rivers Cuomo revealed that Van Weezer is one of two upcoming albums from the band; the other, Okay Human, was apparently “mostly done” when the interview was published this past February. Cuomo also said that Van Weezer is “Blue Album-ish, but a little more riffy.”

Ahead of Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour next summer, the three bands are linking up for a special show tonight in L.A.

Find Weezer’s album announcement below, and check out the video for Van Weezer’s first single “The End of the Game.”