Dean Blunt’s New Mixtape Zushi Features Panda Bear, A$AP Rocky, Yung Lean, More

Enigmatic pop parodist Dean Blunt premiered his new mixtape Zushi on NTS Radio this Friday and like his previous releasees, the tape featured quite an eclectic cast of collaborators. As Stereogum points out, the 39-minute release includes guest appearances from Panda Bear, A$AP Rocky, Mica Levi, Sauce Walka, and Yung Lean, who’s credited as Jonatan Leandoer96.

The tape includes two tracks in particular that feature heavy contributions from the Animal Collective multi-instrumentalist, with Noah Lennox singing over thin guitar lines, sparse drums tracks, and the warm textures of creaky doors and fluttering electronics. The tracks are most similar to the pair’s previous collaboration on the video for Panda Bear’s Buoys single “Token,” but also echo the heartbreaking minimalism of early Panda Bear records like Young Prayer.

Panda Bear’s latest album Buoys was released in February featuring the singles “Dolphin” and “Token.” Since then, he’s released the video for the album’s title track and appeared on Solange’s latest album When I Get Home. Check out the songwriter’s recent collaborations with Dean Blunt below, along with the rest of his genre-defying new mixtape.