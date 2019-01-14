Panda Bear announced his sixth solo album, Buoys, in November of last year and premiered its gentle, Auto-crooned debut single “Dolphin.” Today, the Animal Collective member has posted a video for another song from the upcoming album, “Token.” Like “Dolphin,” it combines acoustic guitar undulations with brittle, barely-there drum machine hits and sound effects. The video for “Token” comes courtesy of musician and conceptual artist Dean Blunt, who also stars in the clip.

The low-budget video follows Blunt as he walks through a hall of mirrors, plays a shooting game, and more at a carnival of sorts. The opening titles for the clip describe the purported backstory behind the video’s production:”“He had plans to make something about Toy Story… /then something about cowboys and cowgrrrls…/Then he lost his f***ing mind…So we decided to scrap all the stuff he had planned and try to make him have some fun and smile. please wish dean good luck with his recovery. xx.”

Panda Bear has also added new UK and European shows to his previously announced North American and Australian tour dates; find his full list of shows here. Panda Bear released an EP, A Day With the Homies, in January of last year. His previous full-length album was 2015’s Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper. Animal Collective’s culminating 2009 statement Merriweather Post Pavilion just turned 10, prompting the band to release a re-worked demo of the album’s song “House,” among other promised future rarities from the era.

Buoys is due out February 8 on Domino. Watch the video for “Token” below.