Panda Bear Announces New Album Buoys, Releases “Dolphin”

Panda Bear has announced a new album titled Buoys, due February 8 via Domino. Today he shared the lead single, “Dolphin.”

The album will be Panda Bear’s first since 2015’s Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper, itself bookended by the EPs Mr. Noah and Crossroads. It was co-produced and co-mixed by Rusty Santos, who also worked on Panda Bear’s 2007 album Person Pitch. The pop experimentalist’s latest EP A Day with the Homies was released in January and followed by a brief tour, during which he mixed in material from the upcoming full-length. His Animal Collective bandmate Geologist joined that tour’s U.S. leg.

Listen to “Dolphin” and check out Buoys’ tracklist below.

Buoys:

01 Dolphin

02 Cranked

03 Token

04 I Know I Don’t Know

05 Master

06 Buoys

07 Inner Monologue

08 Crescendo

09 Home Free