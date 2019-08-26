Megan Thee Stallion’s breakout summer continued with a performance of her songs “Hot Girl Summer” and “Cash Shit” during the MTV VMAs 2019 pre-show on August 26. The performance capped the night’s red carpet portion.

The performance comes one week after “Hot Girl Summer,” Megan’s much-hyped collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, crashed the Top 40, debuting at No. 11. It’s the Houston rapper’s highest charting single yet. “Cash Shit,” a DaBaby collaboration from her May mixtape Fever, currently sits at No. 39. She made her Hot 100 debut in April with the excellent “Big Ole Freak” from her 2018 EP Tina Snow. The song peaked at No. 65 and was certified gold by the RIAA in July, earning Megan her first plaque.

“Hot Girl Summer” is nominated for Best Power Anthem. Unfortunately for Megan, there is not a category for Best Catchphrase. If you’d like to catch the original Hot Girl in person, she’s performing at Rolling Loud’s Bay Area stop next month and its New York stop in October. She also made a surprise appearance this month at Drake’s OVO Fest in Toronto.

Watch Megan’s performance of “Hot Girl Summer” and “Cash Shit” below.