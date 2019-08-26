Updated 12:06 a.m. ET, August 27

The Moonman has come and gone! During the 36th annual MTV VMAs on August 26, Missy Elliott was honored with the Video Vanguard Award and performed a medley of some of her greatest hits. She was just one of several female artists who took home a trophy.

Going into the show, it was the women who were poised to be victorious. Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande led in nominations with 10 nods each, including for Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Billie Eilish wasn’t far behind with nine, including Best New Artist, Artist of the Year, and Video of the Year.

See which artists raised a trophy in victory at the 2019 VMAs:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ava Max

WINNER: Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

Billie Eilish took home the Push Artist of the Year Award during the 2019 MTV VMAs pre-show. CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi

CNCO

WINNER: Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Khalid – “Talk”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

WINNER: Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST HIP-HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

WINNER: Cardi B – “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys – “Raise a Man”

Ella Mai – “Trip”

WINNER: Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”

BEST K-POP

WINNER: BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 – “Regular”

EXO – “Tempo”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”

Maluma – “Mala Mía”

WINNER: ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho

BEST DANCE

WINNER: The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz – “Low”

WINNER: Panic! At the Disco

twenty one pilots – “My Blood”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Killers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”

John Legend – “Preach”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

WINNER: Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over”

FKA twigs – “Cellophane”

Ariana Grande – “God Is a Woman”

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco – “ME!”

BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Solange – “Almeda”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks

WINNER: ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Solange – “Almeda”

BTS ft. Halsey

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints”

Billie Eilish – “hostage”

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next”

WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We

BEST POWER ANTHEMS

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – “Wish Wish”

Halsey – “Nightmare”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

WINNER: Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lil Tecca – “Ransom”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus- “Mother’s Daughter”

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – “Goodbyes”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – “The London”