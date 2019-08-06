Drake’s ninth annual OVO Fest wrapped last night in Toronto, with some of the biggest artists in rap showing up for the finale.

Though Drake was the only scheduled performer, surprise guests included Gucci Mane, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Tyga, YG, Popcaan, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, and Offset. He also brought out both Lil Baby and DaBaby. “I got so many felonies I thought I’ll never go to Canada,” wrote Lil Baby on Instagram, referencing Gucci Mane’s verse on “Both.” “But Drake Fucc Round An Pulled Some Strings An Now I’m On The Calendar.”

Night 1 of this year’s Ovo Fest saw performances from such esteemed early-2000s acts as Lloyd, Mario, Chingy, Bobby Valentino, and Ying Yang Twins.

Unable to help himself, Drake appeared on stage with a giant Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, in celebration of the Toronto Raptors’ recent victory over Golden State.

Drake’s most recent project was Care Package, which compiled a bunch of one-offs and previously unreleased singles like “Can I” and “Club Paradise” for easy streaming on Spotify and Apple Music; regrettably absent from Care Package is “We Made It” (ft. Soulja Boy)—the best of Drake’s non-album singles.

Check out some fan-shot videos of OVO Fest night 2 below.