thom-yorke-not-the-news-remix-ep-stream

On Thursday, Thom Yorke announced a new EP of “Not The News” remixes and now, the four-song release is now available in full. The EP opens with an “Extendo Mix” produced by Yorke along with longtime Radiohead studio person Nigel Godrich. From there, listeners get new remixes from Mark Pritchard, Equiknoxx, Tim Cow, Gavsborg, and Clark, all of whom appear on the remaining tracks.

“Not The News” is taken from Yorke’s latest solo album ANIMA, which was released in June. The album also included “Don’t Fear the Light” and “Gawpers,” which Yorke premiered on BBC Radio 3 earlier this year. The album was accompanied by a short film from director Paul Thomas Anderson, which featured ANIMA tracks “Not The News,” “Traffic,” and “Dawn Chorus.” Hear Yorke’s new “Not The News” remix EP below.