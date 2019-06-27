Thom Yorke’s new solo album ANIMA is out today, and it comes in conjunction with a new short film of the same name directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The film (or “one-reeler”) premiered on Netflix today and in IMAX theaters yesterday. The 15-minute clip features music from ANIMA—“Not the News,” “Traffic,” “Dawn Chorus”—and stars Yorke. The short was filmed in Prague and Les Baux-de-Provence, amd features intricate choreography by Suspiria collaborator Damien Gilet, with Yorke himself joining in the dancing. It also co-stars actress Dajana Roncione, who is Yorke’s partner. In a recent Variety interview, Paul Thomas Anderson explained that the film was shot in May, and named 1920s silent film comedy star and filmmaker Buster Keaton as an influence on the project.

Paul Thomas Anderson collaborated with Yorke on Radiohead’s 2016 video for the Moon Shaped Pool single “Daydreaming.” Anderson’s last feature film, 2017’s Phantom Thread, featured a score by Yorke’s bandmate Jonny Greenwood which was released as a soundtrack album early last year. Watch the ANIMA short on Netflix here.