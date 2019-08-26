The MTV Video Music Awards took place in New Jersey this year at Newark’s Prudential Center on August 26. To celebrate the location’s regional flair, New Jersey natives Fetty Wap, Redman, Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, and Wyclef Jean closed out the 36th annual awards show with a collaborative performance spanning multiple decades and genres.

The set follows performances from Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, and more, as well as awards for some of the biggest names in pop. As previously announced, Missy Elliott took home this year’s Video Vanguard award, which goes to an artist who’s demonstrated a lifetime of music industry achievement. Past recipients include David Bowie, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Guns N’ Roses, among others. Elsewhere in the ceremony, Lil Nas X took home the Song of the Year award for his “Old Town Road” remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, while others like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish won the awards for Video of the Year and Best New Artist, respectively.

Watch Fetty Wap, Redman, Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, and Wyclef Jean’s live tribute to the great state of New Jersey below.