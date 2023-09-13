MTV VMAs 2023: The Complete Winners List

On Tuesday night, MTV’s Video Music Awards took place in Newark, N.J. at the Prudential Center. Taylor Swift was the night’s big winner, taking home nine awards. Shakira took home the Video Vanguard Award and Sean “Diddy” Combs received the Global Icon Award.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2023 MTV VMAs:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ice Spice

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

BEST COLLABORATION

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”



BEST POP

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

BEST R&B

SZA – “Shirt”



BEST ALTERNATIVE

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

BEST ROCK

Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”



BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records



BEST K-POP

Stray Kids – “S-Class”



BEST AFROBEATS

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Cinematography by Rina Yang

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Visual Effects by Parliament

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau,

BEST ART DIRECTION

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Art Direction by Spencer Graves

BEST EDITING

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel



SHOW OF THE SUMMER

Taylor Swift

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK

SONG OF THE SUMMER presented by M&M’S®

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” –



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – Midnights –