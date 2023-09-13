MTV VMAs 2023: The Complete Winners List

On Tuesday night, MTV’s Video Music Awards took place in Newark, N.J. at the Prudential Center. Taylor Swift was the night’s big winner, taking home nine awards. Shakira took home the Video Vanguard Award and Sean “Diddy” Combs received the Global Icon Award.
Here is the complete list of winners from the 2023 MTV VMAs:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ice Spice
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
BEST COLLABORATION
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”
BEST POP
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
BEST R&B
SZA – “Shirt”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
BEST ROCK
Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
BEST K-POP
Stray Kids – “S-Class”
BEST AFROBEATS
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Cinematography by Rina Yang
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau,
BEST ART DIRECTION
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Art Direction by Spencer Graves
BEST EDITING
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SHOW OF THE SUMMER
Taylor Swift
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BLACKPINK
SONG OF THE SUMMER presented by M&M’S®
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” –
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – Midnights –