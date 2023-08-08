Taylor Swift Leads MTV VMAs Field With Eight Nominations

Trophies will be handed out Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Taylor Swift leads the field with eight nominations for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which will be handed out Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Swift, who utilized last year’s VMAs broadcast to announce her new album, Midnights, is followed by SZA with six nominations, and Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith with five each.

Swift has already won video of the year three times, and a fourth win for “Anti-Hero” would break her own record set last year when she won for the self-directed “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” Hosts, presenters, and performers have yet to be announced for the event, which falls during a break in Swift’s box office-busting Eras tour.

“Anti-Hero” will compete for video of the year against Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” SZA’s “Kill Bill,” and Doja Cat’s “Attention.” Swift is also nominated for artist of the year alongside Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Karol G, Minaj, and Shakira.

The best new artist field includes Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, GloRilla, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, and Reneé Rapp.

Fan voting is now open on MTV.com in 15 gender-neutral categories through Sept. 1, although voting for best new artist will remain active until the awards show itself begins. Nominations for categories such as group of the year and song of summer will be announced in the coming days.

