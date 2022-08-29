VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year, Announces New Album

Taylor Swift won the video of the year award for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” to close out the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and took the opportunity to break some major news in her acceptance speech: her new album will be released on Oct. 21. “I will tell you more at midnight,” she added.

Indeed, at midnight Swift took to Instagram to confirm that the 13-track album is titled Midnights and comprises “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and fo searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12, we’ll meet ourselves.” The album’s pre-order page features links to obtain Midnights on vinyl, CD, cassette and digital formats.

Earlier in the evening, “All Too Well” won the best longform video trophy. The song was released on Swift’s 2021 re-record of her 2012 album Red; the video was directed by Swift and features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

Midnights is the follow-up to 2020’s chart-topping evermore, which was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner in tandem with Jack Antonoff. It will arrive shortly after Swift makes a rare on-camera film appearance in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, which hits U.S. theaters on Oct. 7.

Swift’s most recent new song, “Carolina,” can be found on the soundtrack to the recent film Where the Crawdads Sing.