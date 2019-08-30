Video: Katy Perry – “Small Talk”

Katy Perry released her song “Small Talk” earlier this month and now, the singer is back with a new video for the single. It follows recent singles like “Never Really Over” and “365” with EDM superstar Zedd, which got its own sci-fi music video back in February.

The video continues the glammed-out ’70s commune vibes of her “Never Really Over” video with its lux vintage setting, now with Perry as a posh dog trainer committed to grooming her tiny teacup poodle for competition. The pair train side-by-side on a pink treadmill, get dressed in matching pearls, and eventually steal the competition with an impressive strut down the runway. Perry eventually falls for a handsome trainer with a Weimaraner, and eventually even their dogs find love in one another.

Katy Perry’s lates album Witness dropped in 2017 featuring the singles “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appétit,” “Swish Swish,” “Save as Draft,” and “Hey Hey Hey.” In June, she appeared in the sugary, LGBTQ-approved video for the Taylor Swift single “You Need To Calm Down,” which appeared on Swift’s recent album Lover. Read our review of that album here and check out Perry’s new video for “Small Talk” below.