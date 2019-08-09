Katy Perry – “Small Talk”

Katy Perry probably has a new album on the way. Though their hasn’t been any formal announcement quite yet, the Prism vocalist released a new single in March called “Never Really Over.” The track featured production from EDM superstar Zedd and displayed a surprisingly delightful new sonic and aesthetic direction from the auteur once associated with Left Shark. Now, Perry has returned with another new single called “Small Talk.”

While the visuals continue Perry’s recent affinity for 70s floral prints, the song itself proves to be an anthemic four-on-the-floor single in the style of fan favorites like “Roar,” with a soaring chorus to match all of the biggest moments of her career. “We had conversations about forever now it’s about the weather OK/I just can’t believe/We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime,” she sings.

Perry’s latest album Witness dropped in 2017 featuring the singles “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appétit,” “Swish Swish,” “Save as Draft,” and “Hey Hey Hey.” In June, she made an appearance in the video for the Taylor Swift single “You Need to Calm Down,” symbolically squashing their longstanding beef. Earlier this month, she and her co-writers were ordered to pay $2.78 million to Christian rapper Marcus Gray after a jury found that her song “Dark Horse” copied “Joyful Noise.” Check out “Small Talk” below.