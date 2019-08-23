Spanish-language superstars J Balvin and Bad Bunny released their surprise collaborative album OASIS back in June. The album grew out of their collaboration on the Cardi B hit “I Like It” last year, and has since spawned fan favorites like “La Canción” and “Que Pretendes,” which received its own music video with the album drop. Now just as the sun finally sets on the summer of 2019, the princes of trap’s Latin American explosion are back with a new video for their song “Cuidao Por Ahí.”

The video finds the pair again teaming up with Colin Tilley, who in addition to directing their earlier “Que Pretendes” video, has also shot footage for Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, DJ Snake and more. With zombie face paint, a leather surgical mask, and beaming red buzz cut, Balvin lends the picturesque opening sequence a bit of menace. Soon enough, Bad Bunny enters the video clad in a mouse-eared balaclava, rapping along to his verse while flanked by hoards of goth dancers.

J Balvin’s fifth studio album and most recent solo effort Vibras dropped in 2018. Since then, he’s appeared on the Rosalía single “Con altura,” as well as the song “Loco Contigo” with DJ Snake and Tyga. Bad Bunny’s debut album X100PRE dropped in December 2018. Watch the new video for “Cuidao Por Ahí” below.