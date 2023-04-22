Instagram Facebook Twitter
Glen Matlock
Nevermind the Tories, Here’s Glen Matlock
The Return of the Coachella Rock Show
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Kelly Jones of Stereophonics/Far From Saints

Coachella: Gorillaz Groove With Beck, Bad Bunny, and De La Soul

Yasiin Bey, Thundercat, and Del the Funky Homosapien also appeared
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Bad Bunny performs with Gorillaz on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

Gorillaz returned to Coachella last night (April 21) for the festival’s second weekend, augmenting their guest-studded set from the previous Friday with even more star power this time around. The Damon Albarn-led group was joined throughout by Beck, Bad Bunny, De La Soul, Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def), Thundercat, Bootie Brown, Little Simz, and Del the Funky Homosapien.

A few of the surprise appearances were a repeat from last weekend, including the surviving two members of De La Soul on “Feel Good Inc.” The 2005 hit was again dedicated to late De La Soul principal Trugoy the Dove, who died in February.

New last night were Beck, who guested on “The Valley of the Pagans,” and a masked Bad Bunny, who added his smooth Spanish vocals to “Tormenta.” As he often does at Gorillaz’s festival performances a la Coachella, Bey appeared alongside the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble for “Sweepstakes,” per Setlist.fm.

For now, the Coachella appearances have capped Gorillaz’s touring activity in support of their early 2023 album Cracker Island, a worldwide chart success which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Top Alternative and Top Rock Albums roundups.

Gorillaz

Also Read

Coachella: Gorillaz, Blondie, the Weeknd’s Surprise, and More Highlights From Day 1

Coachella continues today with a headlining performance from Blackpink. Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. will wrap things up tomorrow as the replacement for Frank Ocean, who pulled out earlier this week after a much-critiqued set last Sunday.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

more from spin

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - JULY 30: Bill Kreutzmann of Dead and Company performs during the 2016 summer tour closing show at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 30, 2016 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
News

Bill Kreutzmann Opts Out of Dead & Company’s Final Tour

Dave Grohl, Wet Leg
News

Coachella: Dave Grohl Crashes Wet Leg’s Set To Scream on ‘Ur Mum’

PearlJam_GiveWay_April2023RSD_Cover
Reviews

Pearl Jam’s Give Way Is The Jack Irons Showcase We Always Needed

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top