j-balvin-bad-bunny-oasis-stream

The princes of Latin trap have finally teamed up for a full-length collaborative release called OASIS. Following his collaboration with J Balvin on Cardi B’s hit single “I Like It” last year, the Puerto Rican menace Bad Bunny is back with a whopping eight new songs all featuring the Columbian reggaeton superstar. The pair have also unveiled a new music video for the OASIS standout “Qué Pretendes.”

“OASIS is a transcendental and refreshing album; it is a rescue, a relief,” Bad Bunny shared in a statement. “Working with J Balvin has undoubtedly been an unparalleled experience, I have always admired and respected him a lot and we have had an excellent vibe throughout this whole process.”

Balvin also had kind things to say about the collaboration. “I am proud to say I LOVE Bad Bunny; we always seem to be on the same wavelength, as he likes what I like. He is also all about celebrating out culture, while remaining super humble…I’m so glad the time has arrived where fans can now share those same new vibes with us.”

Check out OASIS, and watch the video for Qué Pretendes” below.