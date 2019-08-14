A$AP Rocky has shared a statement on his Instagram regarding the recent guilty verdict he received from a Swedish court in the case of an alleged assault against 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari. “I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict,” Rocky said in the post. “I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time. Imma keep moving forward.”

Rocky and two other co-defendants in the case were found guilty by a judge who ruled that the three men “were not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defense,” but ultimately decided that the situation was not serious enough to warrant jail time.

Rocky, who had been allowed to return to the United States while awaiting the ruling, will not have to head back to Sweden after the ruling. Read Rocky’s full statement below.