In the past week, A$AP Rocky has gone from a world touring rap superstar to the center of international controversy. The artist born Rakim Mayers is currently being held in Swedish custody in connection with an altercation in Stockholm last month, and his detention has inspired pledges by some of hip-hop’s biggest names to boycott the country. Here is the full timeline of events.

June 26

Rocky launches the European leg of a tour behind his latest album Testing with the first of two concerts in Paris.

July 1

TMZ publishes a short video that appears to show Rocky and three other men throwing, punching, and kicking two men on the street. The gossip outlet’s report states that the incident took place the previous day in Stockholm, where Rocky was scheduled to perform on July 2, after two young men “kept following AR and threatened to call the cops over the headphones.”

July 2

Rocky posts two videos on his Instagram that show him and his crew repeatedly telling two young men to stop following them and one of the men swinging his headphones at the head of Rocky’s bodyguard. In one of the videos, Rocky turns to the viewer and says, “Just for the cameras, we don’t want no problems with these boys.” A young woman tells the camera that one of the young men groped her and her friend. Rocky was arrested late that night on suspicion of assault after performing at Stockholm’s SMASH festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He turned himself in voluntarily, TMZ reports.

July 3

Rocky misses a scheduled performance at Kadatten Festival in Oslo, Norway. TMZ reports that a U.S. Embassy official was barred from meeting with the rapper at his detention facility.

July 4

Rocky misses a scheduled performance at Open’er Festival in Poland.

July 5

A Swedish district court rules that Rocky be detained for two weeks while law enforcement investigates the altercation, declaring the rapper a flight risk. His defense attorney pledges to appeal the ruling, telling the Associated Press, “They were attacked and he made use of self-defense.” Rocky misses a scheduled performance at Longitude Festival in Dublin, Ireland. Travis Scott yells “free Rocky” during a performance at London’s Wireless Festival, where Rocky was also scheduled to perform.

July 6

Rocky’s crew member A$AP Ferg writes about the situation on Instagram: “He’s in Sweeden locked up in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privileges. They are trying to keep him there for 2 weeks and if convicted he will be looking at 6 years just for defending himself in a fight. He was no way in form the aggressor in this ordeal.”

July 7

Rocky misses his scheduled performance at Wireless Festival in London. The group Earthgang tweets, “#FreeFlacko or we boycotting Sweden.”

July 8

The Swedish Supreme Court declines to hear Rocky’s appeal, permitting his detention for up to two weeks, AFP reports. Tyler, the Creator tweets, “no more sweden for me, ever,” and Schoolboy Q tweets, “I’m not goin nomo eitHer.”

July 9

TMZ, citing “sources,” reports that Rocky is being held in “disease ridden” and “shockingly inhumane conditions,” and that his alleged inability to meet with a U.S. Embassy official for two days may violate the Vienna Convention for Consular Relations. A U.S. State Department spokesperson tells SPIN, “We are aware of the arrest of a U.S. citizen in Stockholm,” and, “We take seriously our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens abroad and are actively monitoring the situation.” Change.org petition demanding Rocky’s release receives over 100,000 signatures in six hours.

This post will be updated as the case develops.