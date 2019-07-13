The Killers performed earlier this year at Milwaulkee’s Summerfest, and today, live footage of the band’s set was broadcast on CBS This Morning as part of their ongoing Saturday Sessions series. Like other CBS This Morning sets, the clip includes footage of the band performing three songs, which in this case thankfully means some of their biggest hits: “Mr. Brightside,” “When You Were Young,” and “Human.”

Wonderful Wonderful, the band’s latest album, was released back in 2017 featuring singles “The Man,” “Run For Cover,” “Rut,” “Some Kind of Love,” and the title track. In January, Brandon Flowers and co. released a politically-charged new single called “Land of the Free,” which later received its own music video. Watch a clip of their Summerfest performance below and revisit our 2017 interview with Brandon Flowers.