The Killers – “Some Kind of Love”
The Killers have released another single from their upcoming album Wonderful Wonderful. It’s called “Some Kind of Love,” and is based around a sample of “An Ending (Ascent),” a Brian Eno track from his 1983 album Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks. As Pitchfork notes, Eno is credited as one of the song’s songwriters. The atmospheric ballad conjures distinctly ’80s-pop and New Age impressions, featuring some appealing fretless-bass noodling and a possible children’s choir. The band has previously released three Wonderful Wonderful singles: “Run for Cover,” “The Man,” and the title track. Listen to “Some Kind of Love” below.