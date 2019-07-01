After parting ways with her management team earlier this year, Nicki Minaj made her return to music with a new single, titled “Megatron,” named for the infamous villain in the popular Transformers series. The single features Minaj comparing herself to the powerful robot, while also taking a fair few shots.

Though details are scarce, the new single comes from what is expected to be a follow up to Minaj’s 2018 album Queen. Although her next album has yet to be announced, Minaj has worked with several other artists this year, including Avril Lavigne and Chris Brown.

See Nicki Minaj’s full “Megatron” lyrics and video below.

Brra, ta, ta, tat

Brra, ta, ta, tat They call me Megatron

Just did a telethon

He got Margiela’s on, and I get my jealous on

I fuck him like I miss him

He-he just came out of prison

Bitches-bitches be talkin’ shit, but they ain’t got a pot to piss in

My-my name is Nicki M

I’m in a sticky Benz

That-that mean it’s candy apple red, I’m Barbie, this is Ken

That is a Fendi fact

I’m with a hundred Macs

Oh, this is custom made, Donatella sent me that Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely Brra, ta, ta, tat

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m

Brra, ta, ta, tat

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m Brra, ta, ta, tat

Brra, ta, ta, tat

Brra, ta, ta, tat They call me (Megatron)

Shorty’s a mega con

It ain’t about the race either, it’s a marathon

I put the squeeze on him

Throw up the B’s on him

That ass clappin’ on the D, Hercules on him (brrt)

My name is Baddie, Baddie

I keep it tight for zaddy

He keep it comin’, comin’, he ain’t he even drop the addy

Trunk in the front-front

I need a blunt-blunt

I own my own Moscato, bitch, we gettin drunk-drunk Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely Brra, ta, ta, tat

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m

Brra, ta, ta, tat

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m Brra, ta, ta, tat

Brra, ta, ta, tat

Brra, ta, ta, tat Bite me, bite me

That excite me

He said it’s my pussy (yup, it might be)

If you eatin’ it

do it precisely

‘Cause I’m a millionaire, this pussy pricey

(Yup, it might be, yup, it might be)

He said it’s my pussy (yup, it might be)

My-my pussy, my-my pussy (yup, it might be)

‘Cause I’m a millionaire, this pussy pricey (pussy pricey) Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely Brra, ta, ta, tat

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m

Brra, ta, ta, tat

Shots, shots, shots, I’m

Brra, ta, ta, tat

Shots, shots, shots, I’m

Brra, ta, ta, tat

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m (when I’m) Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group Written by: Onika Tanya Maraj, Haldane Brown, Andrew Wansel, Brittany Coney, Denisia Andrews

