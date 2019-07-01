Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Nicki Minaj’s “Megatron”
After parting ways with her management team earlier this year, Nicki Minaj made her return to music with a new single, titled “Megatron,” named for the infamous villain in the popular Transformers series. The single features Minaj comparing herself to the powerful robot, while also taking a fair few shots.
Though details are scarce, the new single comes from what is expected to be a follow up to Minaj’s 2018 album Queen. Although her next album has yet to be announced, Minaj has worked with several other artists this year, including Avril Lavigne and Chris Brown.
See Nicki Minaj’s full “Megatron” lyrics and video below.
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Brra, ta, ta, tat
They call me Megatron
Just did a telethon
He got Margiela’s on, and I get my jealous on
I fuck him like I miss him
He-he just came out of prison
Bitches-bitches be talkin’ shit, but they ain’t got a pot to piss in
My-my name is Nicki M
I’m in a sticky Benz
That-that mean it’s candy apple red, I’m Barbie, this is Ken
That is a Fendi fact
I’m with a hundred Macs
Oh, this is custom made, Donatella sent me that
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
It’s better when I’m drinkin’
I tune up when I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
It’s better when I’m drinkin’
I tune up when I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Brra, ta, ta, tat
They call me (Megatron)
Shorty’s a mega con
It ain’t about the race either, it’s a marathon
I put the squeeze on him
Throw up the B’s on him
That ass clappin’ on the D, Hercules on him (brrt)
My name is Baddie, Baddie
I keep it tight for zaddy
He keep it comin’, comin’, he ain’t he even drop the addy
Trunk in the front-front
I need a blunt-blunt
I own my own Moscato, bitch, we gettin drunk-drunk
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
It’s better when I’m drinkin’
I tune up when I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
It’s better when I’m drinkin’
I tune up when I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Bite me, bite me
That excite me
He said it’s my pussy (yup, it might be)
If you eatin’ it
do it precisely
‘Cause I’m a millionaire, this pussy pricey
(Yup, it might be, yup, it might be)
He said it’s my pussy (yup, it might be)
My-my pussy, my-my pussy (yup, it might be)
‘Cause I’m a millionaire, this pussy pricey (pussy pricey)
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
It’s better when I’m drinkin’
I tune up when I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Shots, shots, shots, I’m
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Shots, shots, shots, I’m
Brra, ta, ta, tat
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m (when I’m)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Onika Tanya Maraj, Haldane Brown, Andrew Wansel, Brittany Coney, Denisia Andrews
