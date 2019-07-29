Lil Nas X Celebrates “Old Town Road” Setting New Record by Sharing Charming Bathroom Video

Lil Nas X is taking a victory lap after his runaway hit “Old Town Road” became the longest running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after spending a record 17 weeks at the top.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram shortly after learning that he set a new record to share video of himself and country star Billy Ray Cyrus working on their popular “Old Town Road” remix in the studio paired with a caption explaining the backstory to the song. The post also featured screenshots of various headlines and articles documenting the song’s meteoric rise.

“I went looking for beats on youtube…when suddenly i came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece,” Lil Nas X wrote, “i immediately knew i would make something special out of it! My sister told me I had little time left before i had to leave her house after being there for months promoting my music online and not helping her out much. I was so upset ! I used it as motivation for the song! i jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all! I went out on my sister’s back porch and listened to the beat OVER OVER & OVER!! Then it came to me!!”

You can read his entire emoji-filled post below:

Lil Nas X followed that up with a video he filmed while taking a bathroom break. The kid certainly knows how to multitask.

“I’m on the toilet right now,” Lil Nas X revealed, “but I want to say thank you to every single person who has made this moment possible for me. We just broke the record for the longest running No. 1 song of all time … let’s go.”

The video concludes with Lil Nas X grooving to his hit.