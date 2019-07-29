News \
Lil Nas X Celebrates “Old Town Road” Setting New Record by Sharing Charming Bathroom Video
Lil Nas X is taking a victory lap after his runaway hit “Old Town Road” became the longest running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after spending a record 17 weeks at the top.
The 20-year-old took to Instagram shortly after learning that he set a new record to share video of himself and country star Billy Ray Cyrus working on their popular “Old Town Road” remix in the studio paired with a caption explaining the backstory to the song. The post also featured screenshots of various headlines and articles documenting the song’s meteoric rise.
“I went looking for beats on youtube…when suddenly i came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece,” Lil Nas X wrote, “i immediately knew i would make something special out of it! My sister told me I had little time left before i had to leave her house after being there for months promoting my music online and not helping her out much. I was so upset ! I used it as motivation for the song! i jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all! I went out on my sister’s back porch and listened to the beat OVER OVER & OVER!! Then it came to me!!”
You can read his entire emoji-filled post below:
last year in october , as a struggling artist ♂️starting to lose faith in what i could be, i went looking for beats on youtube. i remember clicking on so many generic sounding beatstrying to find the right one for me. when suddenly i came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece. i immediately knew i would make something special out of it⚡️! my sister told me i had little time left ⏳before i had to leave her house after being there for months promoting my music online and not helping♂️ her out much. i was so upset ! i used it as motivation for the song! i jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner ♂️ cowboy needing to run away from it all! I went out on my sister’s back porch and listened to the beat OVER & OVER & OVER!! then it came to me!! in my best singing voice i sung “YEAHHH IM GONNA TAKE MY HORSE TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD IM GONNA RIDEEEE TIL I CANT NO MORE ” I LOVED IT ALREADY! i started to work on it EVERY SINGLE DAY. it needed to be funny, it needed to be catchy, it needed to be hip hop , it needed to be country, & it needed to be short!! by the time i was finished setting it up ♂️ i was out of my sister’s crib and at my brothers place. on ☃️december 2️⃣nd i went into the studio & recorded OLD TOWN ROAD✨ & put it out the exact same day!! did i know it would become the longest running number 1️⃣ song of all time? NO! ‼️ but i am so thankful that this blessing ✨ has been placed upon me. this song has changed my life and the way i see the worldaround me♂️ in less than a year. thank you to every single person☝️ who has been apart of this journey. as i said before, it’s just the beginning! ⚡️
Lil Nas X followed that up with a video he filmed while taking a bathroom break. The kid certainly knows how to multitask.
“I’m on the toilet right now,” Lil Nas X revealed, “but I want to say thank you to every single person who has made this moment possible for me. We just broke the record for the longest running No. 1 song of all time … let’s go.”
The video concludes with Lil Nas X grooving to his hit.
