Kanye West’s Sunday Service Performs Christian Versions of Nirvana Classics

Kanye West has been using his Sunday Service performances to explore new material, as well as debut covers of music by the likes of No Doubt. The latest iteration of Kanye’s gospel-centric performance series featured new takes on two songs by Nirvana. A short YouTube clip shows the choir doing “Come As You Are” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” both from Nevermind, with new lyrics about God and Christian spirituality. The classic “Teen Spirit” chorus is transformed: “Let your light shine, it’s contagious / here we are now, inspiration.” Hear “Come As You Are” at the start of the video, and skip to 1:13 for the choir’s version of “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

It’s not the first time Kanye has showed love to Kurt Cobain—he sampled guitars from the Montage of Heck rarity “Burn The Rain” on Kids See Ghosts’ “Cudi Montage.”

Kanye also brought a Sunday Service to Coachella earlier this year, where he teased a new song called “Water.” Fans speculated that the track might appear on Yandhi, though it was conspicuously absent from the version of the album that leaked earlier this month. It doesn’t look like the performance series will end anytime soon—just last week, Kanye filed a trademark application for Sunday Service merch.