Gwen Stefani on Kanye West’s Gospel Rendition of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak”: “My Heart Is So Full”

Kanye West put a gospel spin on No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” at a recent Sunday Service event, and Gwen Stefani is showing her appreciation.

Sharing a brief clip of the performance on Twitter, Stefani wrote, “My heart is so full hearing this incredible version of Don’t Speak/ Lord Speaks- I’m in shock hearing this song turned into a worship song at Kanye’s Sunday Service – I literally started crying 😢 thank u @KimKardashian Please send me whole version Kanye #dontwasteyourpain 🙏🏻❤️😇”

Kim replied by quote tweeting the post and sharing a few reciprocal emojis: “❤️😇🙏🏼”

In addition to premiering new Gospel-infused No Doubt covers, Kanye West has been lobbying with Kim for the release of A$AP Rocky, who’s been behind bars in Sweden for the past three weeks. They were apparently successful in getting President Trump to support the cause, though the Swedish prime minister has said that Rocky won’t be receiving any special treatment. The rapper was officially charged with assault earlier today, per a report from the Associated Press.

Gwen Stefani remans in Vegas, where she’s currently doing a residency; grab a ticket to see her live via her official website.