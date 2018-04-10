Gwen Stefani Announces Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani has officially reached the “25 shows on the Vegas strip” stage of her career. The No Doubt founder and erstwhile The Voice star just announced a residency entitled Gwen Stefani – I’m Just a Girl in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Rolling Stone reports.

Her residency begins June 27th, with a scattering of dates over the following month or so, then goes on pause until Winter 2018-19, when it will pick up again for a from December until March. Tickets go on sale this Friday. See the full dates below via Rolling Stone.

Gwen Stefani – I’m Just a Girl Las Vegas shows



June 27, 29, 30

July 3, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

December 27, 29, 30, 31

February 27

March 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16