Here Are the Lyrics to Ed Sheeran and Khalid’s “Beautiful People”
Ed Sheeran’s latest collaborative effort is a frank single with rising star Khalid entitled “Beautiful People.”
Featured on Sheeran’s forthcoming album No.6 Collaborations Project, “Beautiful People” taps into the same out-of-place sentiment showcased on his Justin Bieber collab “I Don’t Care.” True to its lyrics, the accompanying music video casts an exceedingly ordinary couple “inside the world of beautiful people,” which appears to be a tropical paradise surrounded by models and high-end socialites.
See Ed Sheeran and Khalid’s full “Beautiful People” lyrics and video below.
We are, we are, we are
L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer
Sundown and they all come out
Lamborghinis and their rented Hummers
The party’s on, so they’re headin’ downtown (‘Round here)
Everybody’s lookin’ for a come up
And they wanna know what you’re about
Me in the middle with the one I love and
We’re just tryna figure everything out
We don’t fit in well ’cause we are just ourselves
I could use some help gettin’ out of this conversation, yeah
You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here
This is my only fear: that we become
Beautiful people
Drop top, designer clothes
Front row at fashion shows
“What d’you do?” and “Who d’you know?”
Inside the world of beautiful people
Champagne and rolled-up notes
Prenups and broken homes
Surrounded, but still alone
Let’s leave the party
That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful
Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful (Beautiful)
L.A., mmm, drove for hours last night and we made it nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)
I see stars in your eyes when we’re halfway there (All night)
I’m not fazed by all them lights and flashin’ cameras
‘Cause with my arms around you, there’s no need to care
We don’t fit in well, we are just ourselves
I could use some help gettin’ out of this conversation, yeah
You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here
This is my only fear: that we become
Beautiful people
Drop top, designer clothes
Front row at fashion shows
“What d’you do?” and “Who d’you know?”
Inside the world of beautiful people
Champagne and rolled-up notes
Prenups and broken homes
Surrounded, but still alone
Let’s leave the party
That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful, yeah
Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful (Beautiful)
We are, we are, we are
We are not beautiful
Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind
