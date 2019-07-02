Ed Sheeran’s latest collaborative effort is a frank single with rising star Khalid entitled “Beautiful People.”

Featured on Sheeran’s forthcoming album No.6 Collaborations Project, “Beautiful People” taps into the same out-of-place sentiment showcased on his Justin Bieber collab “I Don’t Care.” True to its lyrics, the accompanying music video casts an exceedingly ordinary couple “inside the world of beautiful people,” which appears to be a tropical paradise surrounded by models and high-end socialites.

See Ed Sheeran and Khalid’s full “Beautiful People” lyrics and video below.

We are, we are, we are

L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer

Sundown and they all come out

Lamborghinis and their rented Hummers

The party’s on, so they’re headin’ downtown (‘Round here)

Everybody’s lookin’ for a come up

And they wanna know what you’re about

Me in the middle with the one I love and

We’re just tryna figure everything out

We don’t fit in well ’cause we are just ourselves

I could use some help gettin’ out of this conversation, yeah

You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here

This is my only fear: that we become

Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes

Front row at fashion shows

“What d’you do?” and “Who d’you know?”

Inside the world of beautiful people

Champagne and rolled-up notes

Prenups and broken homes

Surrounded, but still alone

Let’s leave the party

That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful

Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful (Beautiful)

L.A., mmm, drove for hours last night and we made it nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)

I see stars in your eyes when we’re halfway there (All night)

I’m not fazed by all them lights and flashin’ cameras

‘Cause with my arms around you, there’s no need to care

We don’t fit in well, we are just ourselves

I could use some help gettin’ out of this conversation, yeah

You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here

This is my only fear: that we become

Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes

Front row at fashion shows

“What d’you do?” and “Who d’you know?”

Inside the world of beautiful people

Champagne and rolled-up notes

Prenups and broken homes

Surrounded, but still alone

Let’s leave the party

That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful, yeah

Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful (Beautiful)

We are, we are, we are

We are not beautiful

Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind

