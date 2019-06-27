Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph”
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released his sophomore album X in 2014, which featured hits like “Thinking Out Loud,” and his lesser-known single “Photograph,” a soft ballad about being in a long-distance relationship.
Sheeran wrote the track in 2012, and included the lyrics, “When I’m away, I will remember how you kissed me/Under the lamppost back on Sixth street,” based on the studio in Colorado where the song was recorded. After recording, Sheeran got a tattoo that said “6th Street,” only to learn later that the studio was actually on 6th Avenue. In any case, the lyrics made the song rhyme, which is all that really matters.
The song came accompanied by a nostalgia-filled video, made up of clips showing Sheeran throughout his childhood.
See Ed Sheeran’s full “Photograph” lyrics and video below.
Loving can hurt, loving can hurt sometimes
But it’s the only thing that I know
When it gets hard, you know it can get hard sometimes
It is the only thing makes us feel alive
We keep this love in a photograph
We made these memories for ourselves
Where our eyes are never closing
Hearts are never broken
And time’s forever frozen still
So you can keep me
Inside the pocket of your ripped jeans
Holding me closer ’til our eyes meet
You won’t ever be alone, wait for me to come home
Loving can heal, loving can mend your soul
And it’s the only thing that I know, know
I swear it will get easier
Remember that with every piece of you
Hm, and it’s the only thing we take with us when we die
Hm, we keep this love in this photograph
We made these memories for ourselves
Where our eyes are never closing
Hearts were never broken
And time’s forever frozen still
So you can keep me
Inside the pocket of your ripped jeans
Holding me closer ’til our eyes meet
You won’t ever be alone
And if you hurt me
That’s okay baby, only words bleed
Inside these pages you just hold me
And I won’t ever let you go
Wait for me to come home
Wait for me to come home
Wait for me to come home
Wait for me to come home
Oh, you can fit me
Inside the necklace you got when you were sixteen
Next to your heartbeat where I should be
Keep it deep within your soul
And if you hurt me
Well, that’s okay baby, only words bleed
Inside these pages you just hold me
And I won’t ever let you go
When I’m away, I will remember how you kissed me
Under the lamppost back on Sixth street
Hearing you whisper through the phone
“Wait for me to come home”
Written by: John McDaid, Ed Sheeran, Tom Leonard, Martin Harrington
