Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released his sophomore album X in 2014, which featured hits like “Thinking Out Loud,” and his lesser-known single “Photograph,” a soft ballad about being in a long-distance relationship.

Sheeran wrote the track in 2012, and included the lyrics, “When I’m away, I will remember how you kissed me/Under the lamppost back on Sixth street,” based on the studio in Colorado where the song was recorded. After recording, Sheeran got a tattoo that said “6th Street,” only to learn later that the studio was actually on 6th Avenue. In any case, the lyrics made the song rhyme, which is all that really matters.

The song came accompanied by a nostalgia-filled video, made up of clips showing Sheeran throughout his childhood.

See Ed Sheeran’s full “Photograph” lyrics and video below.

Loving can hurt, loving can hurt sometimes

But it’s the only thing that I know

When it gets hard, you know it can get hard sometimes

It is the only thing makes us feel alive We keep this love in a photograph

We made these memories for ourselves

Where our eyes are never closing

Hearts are never broken

And time’s forever frozen still So you can keep me

Inside the pocket of your ripped jeans

Holding me closer ’til our eyes meet

You won’t ever be alone, wait for me to come home Loving can heal, loving can mend your soul

And it’s the only thing that I know, know

I swear it will get easier

Remember that with every piece of you

Hm, and it’s the only thing we take with us when we die Hm, we keep this love in this photograph

We made these memories for ourselves

Where our eyes are never closing

Hearts were never broken

And time’s forever frozen still So you can keep me

Inside the pocket of your ripped jeans

Holding me closer ’til our eyes meet

You won’t ever be alone And if you hurt me

That’s okay baby, only words bleed

Inside these pages you just hold me

And I won’t ever let you go

Wait for me to come home

Wait for me to come home

Wait for me to come home

Wait for me to come home Oh, you can fit me

Inside the necklace you got when you were sixteen

Next to your heartbeat where I should be

Keep it deep within your soul And if you hurt me

Well, that’s okay baby, only words bleed

Inside these pages you just hold me

And I won’t ever let you go When I’m away, I will remember how you kissed me

Under the lamppost back on Sixth street

Hearing you whisper through the phone

“Wait for me to come home” Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Spirit Music Group, CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING LLC Written by: John McDaid, Ed Sheeran, Tom Leonard, Martin Harrington

