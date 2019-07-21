Ed Sheeran Earns Third No. 1 Album With No. 6 Collaborations Project

Ed Sheeran has earned his third No.1 album with No. 6 Collaborations Project, Billboard reports. The 15-track release, which includes a guest feature on every single track, dropped on Friday, July 12. The release has moved 173,000 equivalent album units in the first week of its release. Of that sum, 70,000 represent traditional album sales.

The album also celebrates another milestone, as it represents the single-largest opening week for a pop album by a male artist. Sheeran surpassed the record set by Shawn Mendes’ self-titled album, which charted at No. 1 the week of June 8, 2018, moving 182,000 units.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is Sheeran’s fourth album following 2017’s ÷. His latest release includes features from an eclectic cast of collaborators including Justin Bieber, (“I Don’t Care“) Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock (“Cross Me“), Khalid (“Beautiful People“), Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton (“BLOW“), YEBBA (“Best Part of Me“), and more.