Ed Sheeran Releases Two New Songs With Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, More

Ed Sheeran’s new album No. 6 Collaborations Project is set to drop next week featuring guest collaborators on every track. After releasing singles with Justin Bieber (“I Don’t Care“), Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock (“Cross Me“), and Khalid (“Beautiful People“), the scruffy-haired songwriter is back with two new songs: “Blow” featuring Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars, as well as “Best Part of Me” featuring YEBBA. The upbeat “Blow” features production from Benny Blanco, Joe Rubel, and Sheeran himself, while “Best Part of Me” slows things down as a ballad not all so different from Sheeran’s recent acoustic rendition of “I Don’t Care.”

No. 6 Collaborations Project follows ÷, which was released in 2017. Since then, he’s made guest appearances on tracks with Taylor Swift (“End Game”) and Eminem (“River”), and written songs for artists like Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, Jessie Ware, and DJ Snake. Hear “Blow” and “Best Part of Me” below.