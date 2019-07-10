Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Avicii’s “Wake Me Up”
In 2013, Swedish producer Avicii released the lead single from his debut studio album, True, an upbeat dance-country crossover song titled “Wake Me Up” that would become his biggest hit.
The song blended electronic elements with a country-inspired guitar riff, featuring Aloe Blacc on vocals, belting reflective lyrics about growing up and getting old. “Wake Me Up” topped charts across the globe and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first dance/electronic song to stay in the chart’s top 10 for over a year and helping Avicii skyrocket to stardom.
See Avicii’s full “Wake Me Up” lyrics and video below, and read SPIN’s June 2019 Avicii cover story here.
Feeling my way through the darkness
Guided by a beating heart
I can’t tell where the journey will end
But I know where to start
They tell me I’m too young to understand
They say I’m caught up in a dream
Well life will pass me by if I don’t open up my eyes
Well that’s fine by me
So wake me up when it’s all over
When I’m wiser and I’m older
All this time I was finding myself, and I
Didn’t know I was lost
So wake me up when it’s all over
When I’m wiser and I’m older
All this time I was finding myself, and I
Didn’t know I was lost
I tried carrying the weight of the world
But I only have two hands
Hope I get the chance to travel the world
But I don’t have any plans
Wish that I could stay forever this young
Not afraid to close my eyes
Life’s a game made for everyone
And love is a prize
So wake me up when it’s all over
When I’m wiser and I’m older
All this time I was finding myself, and I
Didn’t know I was lost
So wake me up when it’s all over
When I’m wiser and I’m older
All this time I was finding myself, and I
I didn’t know I was lost
I didn’t know I was lost
I didn’t know I was lost
I didn’t know I was lost
I didn’t know
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Tim Bergling, Michael Aaron Einziger, Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins
