In 2013, Swedish producer Avicii released the lead single from his debut studio album, True, an upbeat dance-country crossover song titled “Wake Me Up” that would become his biggest hit.

The song blended electronic elements with a country-inspired guitar riff, featuring Aloe Blacc on vocals, belting reflective lyrics about growing up and getting old. “Wake Me Up” topped charts across the globe and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first dance/electronic song to stay in the chart’s top 10 for over a year and helping Avicii skyrocket to stardom.

Feeling my way through the darkness

Guided by a beating heart

I can’t tell where the journey will end

But I know where to start

They tell me I’m too young to understand

They say I’m caught up in a dream

Well life will pass me by if I don’t open up my eyes

Well that’s fine by me So wake me up when it’s all over

When I’m wiser and I’m older

All this time I was finding myself, and I

Didn’t know I was lost So wake me up when it’s all over

When I’m wiser and I’m older

All this time I was finding myself, and I

Didn’t know I was lost I tried carrying the weight of the world

But I only have two hands

Hope I get the chance to travel the world

But I don’t have any plans

Wish that I could stay forever this young

Not afraid to close my eyes

Life’s a game made for everyone

And love is a prize So wake me up when it’s all over

When I’m wiser and I’m older

All this time I was finding myself, and I

Didn’t know I was lost So wake me up when it’s all over

When I’m wiser and I’m older

All this time I was finding myself, and I

I didn’t know I was lost I didn’t know I was lost

I didn’t know I was lost

I didn’t know I was lost

