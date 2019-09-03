On December 5, a tribute concert to Avicii will occur in his home city of Stockholm. Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, Aloe Blacc, Kygo, and David Guetta are among the guests at the concert, which will include 19 singers that appeared on major songs by the late DJ and producer and a hefty roster of opening DJs. The event—the proceeds of which will go to mental-health-related and suicide prevention charities—will also feature a 30-piece backing band.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Avicii’s father Klas Bergling explained that the choice to work with an epic-scale ensemble was inspired by a suggestion his son had made during his lifetime: “Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realizing his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way.”

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, passed away in April of 2018. His death was later ruled a suicide. TIM, a posthumous album of unreleased material by the producer, was released this past summer. Read our June cover story about that album and the end of Avicii’s life here, and our posthumous tribute “Remembering Avicii, the Producer Who Influenced a Generation of EDM ” here. Tickets for the upcoming tribute concert go on sale this Wednesday, September 5; find more details at its website.