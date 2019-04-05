Posthumous Avicii Album TIM Announced

When Avicii died last year, he left behind a wealth of unreleased material. Born Tim Bergling, the 28-year-old producer was working on an album, with numerous songs, notes, email conversations, and text messages still available to friends and collaborators with his passing. Now, those collaborators have announced a new posthumous album out later this year.

Titled TIM, the album arrives June 6, with the single “SOS” dropping later this month. All proceeds from the album will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, a new nonprofit dedicated to helping treat mental illness and prevent suicide.

Avicii’s last full-length album Stories was released in 2015. The producer’s cause of death was later revealed as suicide. Last May, a rep for Bergling said that there were “no concrete plans” to release any posthumous material at the time.