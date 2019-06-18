Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Avicii’s “Heaven”
Before his death in April 2018, Swedish producer Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii, co-wrote a a dreamy synth-driven track called “Heaven” with Chris Martin of Coldplay. The song finally saw release earlier this month, years after it was recorded.
“Heaven” is built on an upbeat dance beat beneath Martin’s soft vocals and uplifting lyrics. The song was released as the second single from Avicii’s posthumous album TIM, which also features artists like Imagine Dragons and Aloe Blacc. The proceeds from the album will go to Tim Bergling’s Foundation for mental health awareness.
See Avicii’s full “Heaven” lyrics and video below.
Step out into the dawn
You pray ’til, you pray ’til the lights come on
And then you feel like you’ve just been born
Yeah, you come to raise me up
When I’m beaten and broken up
And now I’m back in the arms I love
And I think I just died
I think I just died
Yeah, I think I just died
I think I just died
And went to heaven
And went to heaven
Beaten and bathed in blood
I’m hit by, I’m hit by your love and drug
And now that you’ve c-come to raise me up
And I think I just died
I think I just died
Yeah, I think I just died
And went to heaven
Went to heaven
And went to heaven
Ooh, oh
It’s such a night, such a beautiful night
It’s such a view, such a beautiful sight
I think I just, oh, I think I just died, oh
And went to heaven
And went to heaven
Oh, yeah, yeah
We gon’ birds in flight
We’re gonna set the world alight
We’re gonna lose ourselves tonight, whoa
We gon’ birds in flight
We’re gonna set the world alight
We’re gonna lose ourselves tonight
Whoa, in heaven
Heaven
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Tim Bergling, Chris Martin
