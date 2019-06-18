Before his death in April 2018, Swedish producer Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii, co-wrote a a dreamy synth-driven track called “Heaven” with Chris Martin of Coldplay. The song finally saw release earlier this month, years after it was recorded.

“Heaven” is built on an upbeat dance beat beneath Martin’s soft vocals and uplifting lyrics. The song was released as the second single from Avicii’s posthumous album TIM, which also features artists like Imagine Dragons and Aloe Blacc. The proceeds from the album will go to Tim Bergling’s Foundation for mental health awareness.

See Avicii’s full “Heaven” lyrics and video below.

Step out into the dawn

You pray ’til, you pray ’til the lights come on

And then you feel like you’ve just been born

Yeah, you come to raise me up

When I’m beaten and broken up

And now I’m back in the arms I love And I think I just died

I think I just died

Yeah, I think I just died

I think I just died

And went to heaven

And went to heaven Beaten and bathed in blood

I’m hit by, I’m hit by your love and drug

And now that you’ve c-come to raise me up And I think I just died

I think I just died

Yeah, I think I just died

And went to heaven

Went to heaven

And went to heaven Ooh, oh It’s such a night, such a beautiful night

It’s such a view, such a beautiful sight

I think I just, oh, I think I just died, oh

And went to heaven

And went to heaven

Oh, yeah, yeah We gon’ birds in flight

We’re gonna set the world alight

We’re gonna lose ourselves tonight, whoa

We gon’ birds in flight

We’re gonna set the world alight

We’re gonna lose ourselves tonight

Whoa, in heaven

Heaven Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC Written by: Tim Bergling, Chris Martin

