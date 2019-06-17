Thom Yorke has announced a fall North American tour. Tickets for most of the September and October concerts, which are scattered throughout the South, Midwest, Northwest, and Canada, go on sale on June 21. The Radiohead singer and songwriter will be performing two previously announced Austin City Limits dates, and those tickets are currently available for purchase.

During the run of shows, Yorke will be performing heavily electronic music with his frequent collaborators Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri; the trio forms a unit Yorke calls Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, titled after his 2006 solo album of the same name. The group has toured together in 2014, in 2017 (to support the reissue of the Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes album), and again at the end of last year.

This weekend, mysterious ads presaging a new Yorke solo album were spotted in London, Dallas, and Milan; the posters advertise a company called “Anima Technologies” that can help customers remember their forgotten dreams. There is also currently a hotline you can call to hear an unreleased solo song: live favorite “Not the News.” (The number is 916-619-6192.) He premiered of two new compositions, “Don’t Fear the Light” and “Gawpers,” at an April concert in Paris.

See Yorke’s full tour schedule below, and check out ticketing information here.

9/26 – Laval, Quebec – Place Bell

9/27 – Toronto – Scotiabank Arena

9/29 – Pittsburgh – Stage AE

9/30 – Columbus – Express Live!

10/4 – Austin – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Zilker Park

10/6 – Atlanta – Fox Theatre

10/9 – New Orleans – Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts

10/11 – Austin – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Zilker Park

10/18 – Berkeley – Greek Theatre

10/20 – Seattle – Paramount Theatre

10/21 – Vancouver – Orpheum

10/22 – Portland – The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/25 – Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara Bowl

10/26 – Las Vegas – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

10/29 – Los Angeles – Greek Theatre