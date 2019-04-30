Austin City Limits Lineup: Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses, Childish Gambino and More

Austin City Limits has announced the lineup for this year’s festival. Among the headliners: Guns N’ Roses, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Billie Eilish, and Tame Impala. Cardi B will be headlining week one, with Robyn taking her place for week two. The rest of the lineup is appropriately stacked: Kacey Musgraves, Rosalía, King Princess, James Blake, Tierra Whack, Bruce Hornsby, Thom Yorke and many, many more will take the stage in Austin during the weekends of October 4 and 11. Grab a ticket on the festival’s official site.

