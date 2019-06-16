Thom Yorke Teases New Music via Mysterious Transit Ads, Phone Number

Thom Yorke appears to be teasing new music. In a recent interview with Crack Magazine, the Radiohead frontman said that he had a new solo album on the way, one that was inspired by the improvisational aspects of Flying Lotus’ live sets. Now, new advertisements for a mysterious startup called “Anima Technologies” have been spotted in London, Dallas, and Milan, each of which appear to be connected to Yorke’s new album.

Like something from the 2004 Michel Gondry film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the cryptic advertisements claim that Anima Technologies can help clients remember their forgotten dreams. “Here at Anima we’ve built something we call a Dream Camera,” one London transit ad reads. “Just call or text the number and we’ll get your dreams back.” As Pitchfork points out, fans who call the number hear an excerpt of an unreleased track called “Not The News” that Yorke has been playing on tour since last year.

Anima Technologies also has a website. The current homepage claims that the website has been “seized” by authorities “due to serious and flagrant unlawful activities,” and that the business is no longer operating. A cursory Internet Archive search shows that the website dates back to August 2018, but any pages present at the time have since been scrubbed from their archive.

Check out the Anima Technologies advertisements below, and call (916)619-6192 to hear “Not The News” for yourself.

Hey #London folks! We think we have spotted part of an ARG on the tube this morning (Jubilee line). Anyone know anything more about this?#Anima#AnimaTechnologies pic.twitter.com/7GM4Eks5jY — Kim Warren (@Fellwolf) June 13, 2019