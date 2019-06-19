Video: Sharon Van Etten – “No One’s Easy to Love”

Earlier this year, Sharon Van Etten released her fifth studio album, Remind Me Tomorrow. She released a few music videos for previous singles (“Comeback Kid,” “Jupiter 4,” “Seventeen“) ahead of the album’s release, and is now returning with a fourth video, for “No One’s Easy to Love.” The new visuals were shot in Albany, New York’s Empire State Plaza, and are all about sleek urban architecture; frequent collaborator Katherine Dieckmann handles direction. Van Etten describes the new video as “Stark, simple, raw,” saying that Dieckmann “allowed me to be myself as she took the reins with capturing my performance in her favorite part of downtown Albany.”

Sharon Van Etten has been promoting Remind Me Tomorrow with a string of TV performances over the past few months. She did “Seventeen” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and on Ellen, and performed “Comeback Kid” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She has a string of international tour dates set for later this year, and will be supporting Bon Iver at shows in Colorado and Washington in September.

Check out Sharon Van Etten’s new music video for “No One’s Easy to Love” below, and grab a ticket for one of her upcoming live shows here.