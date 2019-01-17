Sharon Van Etten’s fifth studio album, Remind Me Tomorrow, arrives tomorrow via Jagjaguwar. To remind us (if you see what I’m doing here), the singer-songwriter performed the album’s driving, synth-bolstered third single, “Seventeen,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. For a web-only performance, she also premiered a previously unreleased song called “You Shadow,” which is available on streaming services today. Dressed in a snappy red suit and wielding maracas, Van Etten mixed a deadpan delivery with emotional effusiveness, making a good case for her live show on her upcoming 2019 tour.

Last week, Van Etten released a video for “Seventeen.” She’s called the song her “love letter to NYC” and “an upbeat nod to Bruce Springsteen.” At the end of last year, she also released the singles “Comeback Kid” and “Jupiter 4″ from Remind Me Tomorrow. Van Etten’s last studio album was 2014’s Are We There. She released (it was) because i was in love, a deluxe and remastered reissue of her debut album, in 2017. Watch her Kimmel performances and listen to “You Shadow” below.