Academy Award winner Mark Ronson has released his new album Late Night Feelings. The album features collaborations with a revolving cast of female singers.

Ronson released the album’s lead single, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” feat. Miley Cyrus in November and it ended up being a huge hit. In April, the songwriter/producer/DJ received critical acclaim after dropping the album’s second single, the title track featuring Lykke Li on lead vocals. In May, Ronson released his Camila Cabello collaboration “Find U Again” and his track “Don’t Leave Me Lonely” featuring Yebba. Earlier this week, Ronson released the album’s third single, the melancholy dance number “Pieces of Us” (ft. King Princess) In between releasing the album’s first and second singles, Ronson found the time to perform at the Oscars and take a statue home for himself for his work with A Star Is Born stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on the soundtrack’s monster hit “Shallow.”

Now you can go ahead and listen to Ronson’s fifth studio album, consisting of what he deems “sad bangers” in its entirety. Stream it below: