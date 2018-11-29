Mark Ronson has released a new song and accompanying video entitled “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” featuring Miley Cyrus. The track pairs an acoustic country guitar riff with disco violin and a tasteful house beat, over which Cyrus sings of a lost relationship, cycling through metaphors including a “burning house,” “broken record,” and “scar.” (Miley’s Malibu, Calif. home burned down this month in the Woolsey Fire.) The video follows Cyrus as she leads police officers and news crews in an elaborate car chase, passing by fans holding signs in her support.

The song, co-produced by Jamie XX, serves as the lead single for Ronson’s recently announced fifth solo album, which doesn’t yet have a title. The project will be Ronson’s first full-length since 2015’s Uptown Special. He also released music this year under the banner of his Silk City project with Diplo, and co-wrote Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Ronson and Cyrus are scheduled to perform “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” together on the December 15 episode of Saturday Night Live. You can watch the new video below.