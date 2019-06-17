Mark Ronson has released the single “Pieces of Us” ahead of his new album, Late Night Feelings, which is set to drop this Friday. The melancholy dance-pop number, co-produced by the Picard Brothers, features Ronson’s protégé King Princess, the 20-year-old New York singer signed to the star producer’s Zelig record label. (She also wrote one of our favorite lines of 2018, “Your pussy is god and I love it.”) King Princess’s at-least-at-one-time girlfriend, actress and violinist Amandla Stenberg, also contributes backup vocals. Ronson teased the new single in an interview with BBC last year, saying of King Princess, “I’m just a massive fan.”

“Pieces of Us” follows Ronson’s country-ish single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” featuring Miley Cyrus, “Find U Again” featuring Camilla Cabello, “Don’t Leave Me Lonely” featuring Yebba, and the album’s title track featuring Lykke Li. Late Night Feelings also has guest appearances from Alicia Keys, Angel Olsen, and more. It’s Ronson’s first solo album since Uptown Special in 2015, and since his divorce from French actress Joséphine de La Baume. The producer has said his latest project is full of “sad bangers.” King Princess, for her part, released her debut EP Make My Bed last June.

Listen to “Pieces of Us” below.