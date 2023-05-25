Instagram Facebook Twitter
Urban Heat
Urban Heat: Could They Be Heroes?
Tina Turner, Legendary R&B And Rock Vocalist, Dies At 83

Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charli XCX Join Mark Ronson On Barbie Soundtrack

Album and film will be released on July 21.
Dua Lipa (photo: Michael Hickey / Getty Images)

The soundtrack to the upcoming Margo Robbie- and Ryan Gosling-starring film Barbie will feature a host of pop stars working with executive producer Mark Ronson, including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charli XCX, the Kid Laroi, Nicki Minaj, Khalid, Ice Spice, and Gayle.

Out on July 21, the same day the film hits theaters, Barbie: The Album also features Tame Impala, Haim, Karol G, PinkPantheress, Fifty Fifty, Dominic Fike, Kali, and Gosling himself. Additional artists, referred to in a teaser photo as “more Barbies and Kens,” will be announced at a later date.

The soundtrack’s first single is the disco-driven Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” which will be released in the next 24 hours. It’s the artist’s first new music since last year’s “Potion” with Calvin Harris and Young Thug and her first solo single since “Love Again” from her smash 2020 album Future Nostalgia. Lipa appears in the film as a character named “Mermaid Barbie.”

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie also stars Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, and John Cena.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

