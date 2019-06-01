jack-antonoff-sings-i-love-trash-with-oscar-the-grouch-on-sesame-street-watch

Jack Antonoff made a special guest appearance on this morning’s episode of Sesame Street, as Pitchfork points out. In the episode, Antonoff joined Oscar the Grouch and a group of grouchy, garbage-loving friends in an elaborate rendition of the classic song “I Love Trash.”

Antonoff has continued to be an in-demand producer, working on the recent Kevin Abstract solo album ARIZONA BABY. Recent production credits include Lorde’s Melodrama, Taylor Swift’s Reputation, St. Vincent’s Masseducation, and Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell. Last year, he debuted two songs live with Lana Del Rey, and recruited Mitski, Julien Baker, and others for his Bleachers’ cover project Terrible Thrills. Watch his Sesame Street debut below.