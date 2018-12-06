Last night, Lana Del Rey took the stage at the fifth iteration of Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit concert at the Town Hall in New York. With Antonoff providing accompaniment on acoustic guitar, Lana sang what she described as a few new “country songs,” reportedly called “I Must Be Stupid for Being So Happy” and “Hey Blue Baby.” The two also performed “How to Disappear” and the previously released “Venice Bitch.”

The Ally Coalition benefit show featured sets from Mitski, Regina Spektor, and Rostam, as well as a surprise performance from Taylor Swift, who joined Hayley Kiyoko on stage for a rendition of Swift’s Reputation track “Delicate.”

In addition to “Venice Bitch,” Lana recently released a song called “Mariners Apartment Complex” and previewed another called “Sylvia Plath,” all of which are apparently drawn from a forthcoming Antonoff-produced album called Norman Fucking Rockwell. In October, she debuted “How to Disappear” at an Apple event in New York, and she also appeared on a song called “Woman” from Cat Power’s new album Wanderer. Lana’s previous album is Lust for Life, released in July of last year.

Watch fan-shot footage of Lana’s Ally Coalition performances of the new songs below.