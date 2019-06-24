Although it wasn’t a hit at the time, Leonard Cohen’s 1984 single “Hallelujah” has become one of the most recognizable — and most covered — songs of all time. The understated folk-rock tune features a number of biblical references that Cohen was known to change when performing live, which has caused some controversy over what the correct lyrics are.

Fully correct lyrics or not, the track did become a success story and inspired numerous cover versions by various other high-profile artists, including Jeff Buckley, Bob Dylan and Bono. Of course, its popularity received a notable boost from its prominent inclusion in the 2004 blockbuster film Shrek.

See Leonard Cohen’s full “Hallelujah” lyrics and video below.

Now, I’ve heard there was a secret chord

That David played, and it pleased the Lord

But you don’t really care for music, do you?

It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth

The minor fall, the major lift

The baffled king composing hallelujah Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah Your faith was strong but you needed proof

You saw her bathing on the roof

Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew ya

She tied you to a kitchen chair

She broke your throne, and she cut your hair

And from your lips she drew the hallelujah Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah You say I took the name in vain

I don’t even know the name

But if I did, well really, what’s it to you?

There’s a blaze of light in every word

It doesn’t matter which you heard

The holy or the broken hallelujah Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah I did my best, it wasn’t much

I couldn’t feel, so I tried to touch

I’ve told the truth, I didn’t come to fool you

And even though it all went wrong

I’ll stand before the lord of song

With nothing on my tongue but hallelujah Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC Written by: Leonard Cohen

