Here Are the Lyrics to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”
Although it wasn’t a hit at the time, Leonard Cohen’s 1984 single “Hallelujah” has become one of the most recognizable — and most covered — songs of all time. The understated folk-rock tune features a number of biblical references that Cohen was known to change when performing live, which has caused some controversy over what the correct lyrics are.
Fully correct lyrics or not, the track did become a success story and inspired numerous cover versions by various other high-profile artists, including Jeff Buckley, Bob Dylan and Bono. Of course, its popularity received a notable boost from its prominent inclusion in the 2004 blockbuster film Shrek.
See Leonard Cohen’s full “Hallelujah” lyrics and video below.
Now, I’ve heard there was a secret chord
That David played, and it pleased the Lord
But you don’t really care for music, do you?
It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth
The minor fall, the major lift
The baffled king composing hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Your faith was strong but you needed proof
You saw her bathing on the roof
Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew ya
She tied you to a kitchen chair
She broke your throne, and she cut your hair
And from your lips she drew the hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
You say I took the name in vain
I don’t even know the name
But if I did, well really, what’s it to you?
There’s a blaze of light in every word
It doesn’t matter which you heard
The holy or the broken hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
I did my best, it wasn’t much
I couldn’t feel, so I tried to touch
I’ve told the truth, I didn’t come to fool you
And even though it all went wrong
I’ll stand before the lord of song
With nothing on my tongue but hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Leonard Cohen
