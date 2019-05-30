Goo Goo Dolls had released five records prior to Dizzy Up The Girl in 1998, but suddenly found themselves skyrocketing to stardom after the release of hit single “Iris,” becoming a mainstream rock act and a household name in the process.

The soft rock ballad was featured in the romance/fantasy/slightly science fiction 1998 film, City Of Angels, starring Meg Ryan and Nicolas Cage. The radio-friendly release peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and even snagged multiple Grammy nominations. Also did we mention that mandolin section?

See Goo Goo Dolls’ full “Iris” lyrics and video below.

And I’d give up forever to touch you

‘Cause I know that you feel me somehow

You’re the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be

And I don’t want to go home right now And all I can taste is this moment

And all I can breathe is your life

And sooner or later it’s over

I just don’t wanna miss you tonight And I don’t want the world to see me

‘Cause I don’t think that they’d understand

When everything’s meant to be broken

I just want you to know who I am And you can’t fight the tears that ain’t coming

Or the moment of truth in your lies

When everything feels like the movies

Yeah you bleed just to know you’re alive And I don’t want the world to see me

‘Cause I don’t think that they’d understand

When everything’s meant to be broken

I just want you to know who I am And I don’t want the world to see me

‘Cause I don’t think that they’d understand

When everything’s meant to be broken

I just want you to know who I am And I don’t want the world to see me

‘Cause I don’t think that they’d understand

When everything’s meant to be broken

I just want you to know who I am I just want you to know who I am

I just want you to know who I am

I just want you to know who I am Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © BMG Rights Management Written by: John T Rzeznik

