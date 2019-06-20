Few songs can boast more recognizable opening notes than Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” Boasting an iconic flute intro and soaring choruses, the song became the crown jewel of the motion picture soundtrack for James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster film Titanic, which went on the become an all-time commercial smash and ensured the song a place in history.

Buoyed by the film’s unprecedented global success, “My Heart Will Go On” topped the charts in more than 20 countries and elevated Dion to a household name. The track ended up winning three Grammy Awards, making Dion the first Canadian to win Record of the Year.

See Celine Dion’s full “My Heart Will Go On” lyrics and video.

Every night in my dreams

I see you, I feel you

That is how I know you go on Far across the distance

And spaces between us

You have come to show you go on Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on

Once more you open the door

And you’re here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on Love can touch us one time

And last for a lifetime

And never let go till we’re gone Love was when I loved you

One true time I hold to

In my life we’ll always go on Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on

Once more you open the door

And you’re here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on You’re here, there’s nothing I fear

And I know that my heart will go on

We’ll stay forever this way

You are safe in my heart and

My heart will go on and on Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group Written by: JAMES HORNER, WILL JENNINGS

