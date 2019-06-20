Lyrics \
Few songs can boast more recognizable opening notes than Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” Boasting an iconic flute intro and soaring choruses, the song became the crown jewel of the motion picture soundtrack for James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster film Titanic, which went on the become an all-time commercial smash and ensured the song a place in history.
Buoyed by the film’s unprecedented global success, “My Heart Will Go On” topped the charts in more than 20 countries and elevated Dion to a household name. The track ended up winning three Grammy Awards, making Dion the first Canadian to win Record of the Year.
Every night in my dreams
I see you, I feel you
That is how I know you go on
Far across the distance
And spaces between us
You have come to show you go on
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more you open the door
And you’re here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
Love can touch us one time
And last for a lifetime
And never let go till we’re gone
Love was when I loved you
One true time I hold to
In my life we’ll always go on
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more you open the door
And you’re here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
You’re here, there’s nothing I fear
And I know that my heart will go on
We’ll stay forever this way
You are safe in my heart and
My heart will go on and on
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: JAMES HORNER, WILL JENNINGS
