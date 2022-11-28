Instagram Facebook Twitter
Irene Cara
Irene Cara, Flashdance Singer and Fame Star, Dies at 63
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Live at the Fillmore 1997 Is an Electrifying Snapshot of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Their Best
Joss Stone
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Joss Stone

New Series To Chronicle Leonard Cohen’s 1973 Yom Kippur War Concerts

‘Who by Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai’ will be filmed in Israel in 2024
Photo: Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

Leonard Cohen filled arenas around the world during his late career comeback tour between 2008-2013, but a lesser-known series of performances at the frontlines of the 1973 Yom Kippur War in the Sinai desert will soon be at the heart of a new limited TV series from Keshet International and Sixty-Six Media.

Based on Matti Friedman recent book of the same name, Who by Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai will be written by Yehonatan Indursky (Shtisel) and filmed in Israel in 2024. The synopsis reads:

In October 1973, the poet and singer Leonard Cohen — 39 years old, famous, unhappy, and at a creative dead end — traveled to the Sinai desert and inserted himself into the chaos and blood of the Yom Kippur War. Moving around the front with a guitar and a pick-up team of local musicians, Cohen dived headlong into a global crisis and met hundreds of fighting men and women at the worst moment of their lives. Cohen’s audience knew his songs might be the last thing they heard, and those who survived never forgot the experience. The war tour was an electric cultural moment, one that still echoes today — but a moment that only few knew about, until now.

Cohen followed his Israel experience with a new album in 1974, New Skin for the Old Ceremony, which included one song penned at an Israeli air force base (“Lover, Lover, Lover”) and another inspired by the Jewish High Holy Days prayer Unetanneh Tokef (“Who by Fire,” sung as a duet with Janis Ian).

Also Read

Hear Norah Jones Cover ‘Steer Your Way’ From Final Leonard Cohen Album

An observant Jew for most of his adult life, Cohen died in 2016 at the age of 82. He was recently the subject of the tribute album Here It Is, which featured Iggy Pop, Peter Gabriel, James Taylor, Norah Jones, Sarah McLachlan, and Mavis Staples.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Cryptic Wisdom
Mental Health

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

Amber Ryann
Community

Amber Ryann’s Underrated Artist Season Is Diversifying Playlist Curation

Impact

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Jukebox the Ghost’s Ben Thornewill Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, ACLU With SPIN IMPACT

you may like

more from spin

The Weeknd
News

The Weeknd Extends ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour Into 2023

Photo: Tim Saccenti
News

Metallica Details 2023-24 Tour in Support of New Album, 72 Seasons

The Charlatans' Tim Burgess. Photo: Mike Lewis Photography / Redferns
News

The Charlatans, Ride Playing Vintage Albums in Full on 2023 Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top